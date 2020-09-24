1/
Ronald Parisza
1946 - 2020
Ronald A. Parisza, age 73, of Scottville, passed away March 26, 2020. He was born Oct. 28, 1946 in Detroit to Arthur and Marie (Navarre) Parisza. He graduated from Grosse Ile High School. After high school Ron enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country from 1967 to 1987. Some of his service time was during the Vietnam War. Ron attended West Shore Community College. After his time in the military, Ron went to work for the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk. He retired in 2008 after 15 years of service.
Ron was a lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, American Legion, VFW, AMVETS, DAV and 40/8. He also was a world traveler. On a stop in South Korea, Ron met and married Kum Yi on June 23, 1978 in Seoul, South Korea.
Ron is survived by his wife Kum Parisza, his sons Raymond and Richard (Melissa) Parisza and his grandchildren Cassidy and Nathaniel Parisza.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
Burial will take place at Fort Custer National Cemetery with full military honors on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Burial
02:30 PM
Fort Custer National Cemetery
