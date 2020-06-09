Roy F. Fox
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy F. Fox

Shelby

Roy F. Fox, 95, of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home. He was born Sept. 22, 1924 in Shelby to N.J. and Edith (Ward) Fox. He married Ruth E. Burmeister Sept. 29, 1945. She passed away March 26, 2010.

Roy was a lifelong resident of Shelby. He partnered with his father and brothers at NJ Fox and Sons farming, selling and shipping produce.

He served as a village council member, a charter member of the Shelby Optimist Club and a founding member of the Oceana Country Club. As a school board member, he worked to consolidate several one room schools into the Benona Elementary School.

Roy always enjoyed sports and games. He hunted and fished with friends and family and traveled west and to Florida with Ruth in retirement. His fondness for horses and cars was lifelong.

He is survived by his children, Bruce (Kathy) Fox, Barbara (Jim) Germida and Ann (Jack) Cheever; his grandchildren, Eric (Deana) Fox, Todd (Kellie) Fox, Jill (Paul) Franz, Tysn (Monica) Beckholt, Maggie (Brian) McCasey, Nathan (Kristy) Beckholt, Drew (Fumi) Cheever and Matthew (Kayla) Beckholt; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. Besides his wife, Ruth, Roy was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Ralph and Floyd.

A celebration of life is planned for late summer or early fall. Please consider the Shelby Optimist Club, P.O. Box 397, Shelby, MI 49455 for memorial gifts. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved