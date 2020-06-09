Roy F. Fox
Shelby
Roy F. Fox, 95, of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home. He was born Sept. 22, 1924 in Shelby to N.J. and Edith (Ward) Fox. He married Ruth E. Burmeister Sept. 29, 1945. She passed away March 26, 2010.
Roy was a lifelong resident of Shelby. He partnered with his father and brothers at NJ Fox and Sons farming, selling and shipping produce.
He served as a village council member, a charter member of the Shelby Optimist Club and a founding member of the Oceana Country Club. As a school board member, he worked to consolidate several one room schools into the Benona Elementary School.
Roy always enjoyed sports and games. He hunted and fished with friends and family and traveled west and to Florida with Ruth in retirement. His fondness for horses and cars was lifelong.
He is survived by his children, Bruce (Kathy) Fox, Barbara (Jim) Germida and Ann (Jack) Cheever; his grandchildren, Eric (Deana) Fox, Todd (Kellie) Fox, Jill (Paul) Franz, Tysn (Monica) Beckholt, Maggie (Brian) McCasey, Nathan (Kristy) Beckholt, Drew (Fumi) Cheever and Matthew (Kayla) Beckholt; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. Besides his wife, Ruth, Roy was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Ralph and Floyd.
A celebration of life is planned for late summer or early fall. Please consider the Shelby Optimist Club, P.O. Box 397, Shelby, MI 49455 for memorial gifts. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 18, 2020.