Russell J. Shinsky Jr., age 81, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born May 30, 1938, in Ludington to Russell and Marion (Fisher) Shinsky Sr. Russ graduated from Ludington Area Catholic School in 1956. He married Frances Masten on June 28, 1958 in Ludington. Together they raised three children.
Russ was always looking for an opportunity to advance his career. This mentality gave him the chance to wear many hats and become very knowledgeable in many things. He worked for the railroad; Harsco Rail; he owned his own painting company, Shinsky Painting; and before retiring, he spent 10 years working for Ludington Area School District.
Russ was very much a family man. He adored his wife, children and grandchildren. He spent as much time with them as he could. Russ loved going to the Indy 500, camping, boating on Hamlin Lake, fishing and especially deer hunting. Most of these things he did with his family and numerous friends.
Russ and Fran spent several winters in their condo in Holiday, Florida. Those will always be cherished memories.
Russ will be greatly missed by his wife of 61 years, Fran; his children, James (Janet) of Ludington, Robert (Beverly) of Ludington and Ann (Mark) Mavis of Scottville; his six grandchildren, Brandon (Kayla), Andrea (Brandon), Jonathon, Jenna, Rosie (Lars) and Abby, his great-grandchildren, Ari, Addy, Brendan, Landon, Nadia, Eliza, Franklin, Ophelia, Anna, Maci, and Noah; his sister, Julie (Richard) Samuels; brother-in-law John (Madlyn) Masten; and numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.
Besides his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Rosemary (Fred) Braun and brother-in-law, Thomas Masten.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Lakeshore Food Club.
A mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding.
For the safety of everyone, a mask must be worn while at the church and social distancing will be strictly enforced.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Russ was always looking for an opportunity to advance his career. This mentality gave him the chance to wear many hats and become very knowledgeable in many things. He worked for the railroad; Harsco Rail; he owned his own painting company, Shinsky Painting; and before retiring, he spent 10 years working for Ludington Area School District.
Russ was very much a family man. He adored his wife, children and grandchildren. He spent as much time with them as he could. Russ loved going to the Indy 500, camping, boating on Hamlin Lake, fishing and especially deer hunting. Most of these things he did with his family and numerous friends.
Russ and Fran spent several winters in their condo in Holiday, Florida. Those will always be cherished memories.
Russ will be greatly missed by his wife of 61 years, Fran; his children, James (Janet) of Ludington, Robert (Beverly) of Ludington and Ann (Mark) Mavis of Scottville; his six grandchildren, Brandon (Kayla), Andrea (Brandon), Jonathon, Jenna, Rosie (Lars) and Abby, his great-grandchildren, Ari, Addy, Brendan, Landon, Nadia, Eliza, Franklin, Ophelia, Anna, Maci, and Noah; his sister, Julie (Richard) Samuels; brother-in-law John (Madlyn) Masten; and numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.
Besides his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Rosemary (Fred) Braun and brother-in-law, Thomas Masten.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Lakeshore Food Club.
A mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding.
For the safety of everyone, a mask must be worn while at the church and social distancing will be strictly enforced.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.