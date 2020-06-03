Russell 'Red' ThrailkillHartRussell "Red" Thrailkill, 81, of Hart, passed away May 24, 2020. He was born Aug. 22, 1938 in Hart, the son of Chester and Jessie (Hollabaugh) Thrailkill.Red enjoyed hunting, fishing, tractor pulls and going to the races. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, especially Kyle. He worked for 17 years at Stokley's and spent many years farming in Oceana County.Red is survived by children, Rose (David) Jones, Ken (Roxane) Thrailkill, Gary (Susan) Thrailkill, Dan (Lynette Smith) Thrailkill, Mark Thrailkill and Carol (Jerry) Hitchcock; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Arleen Fiers; and numerous nieces and nephews.Red was preceded in death by his parents; former wife and close friend, Alma Thrailkill; sisters, Doris Thrailkill, Mary Mottle, Margaret Thrailkill and Betty Baldwin; and brothers, Harry Thrailkill and Charles Thrailkill.Cremation has taken place, and he will be laid to rest, privately, in Elbridge Township Cemetery.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.