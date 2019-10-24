|
|
Ruth Elizabeth Swanson, of Ludington, passed away on her 101st birthday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Medilodge of Ludington.
She was born Oct. 24, 1918, in Berkeley, California, the daughter of Ludwig and Hulda (Peterson) Anderson.
Private interment will take place next to her husband, Roy F. Swanson, in Lakeview Cemetery, Ludington.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington, is in charge of arrangements; www.beaconfh.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019