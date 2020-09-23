1/1
Ruth Isley Bender
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Isley Bender

Shelby

Ruth Isley Bender, 88, of Shelby, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility where she had been a resident the past several years.

Ruth was born Nov. 23, 1931 in Ferry Township to Walter and Iva (Shaw) Burmeister.

She married Harold Isley Dec. 18, 1948. He passed away in 1986. She married Robert Bender Aug. 18, 1997. He also preceded her in death in 2007.

Ruth had been employed at Pentwater Wire Company. She had attended Shelby United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children, Judy LaVasseur, Peggy (Doug) Grau, Sandra Garner, Harold (Diane) Isley, Gloria Parmer, George (Lorrie) Isley, JoAnn (Robert) VanVleet and Daniel (Joyce) Isley; stepchildren, Trish (Joe) Varney, Denise (Les) Stone and Nancy Falkner; forty grandchildren; eighty-six great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren. Besides her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Nancy Firovich; brothers, Archie, Lester, Roy and Orie Burmeister; and her sisters, Esther Cater and Louise Beaune.

A graveside service will be Saturday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby. Please consider memorial gifts to the Alzheimer's Association, 564 S. Main St. Suite 200, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Hope Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved