Ruth Isley Bender
Shelby
Ruth Isley Bender, 88, of Shelby, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility where she had been a resident the past several years.
Ruth was born Nov. 23, 1931 in Ferry Township to Walter and Iva (Shaw) Burmeister.
She married Harold Isley Dec. 18, 1948. He passed away in 1986. She married Robert Bender Aug. 18, 1997. He also preceded her in death in 2007.
Ruth had been employed at Pentwater Wire Company. She had attended Shelby United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children, Judy LaVasseur, Peggy (Doug) Grau, Sandra Garner, Harold (Diane) Isley, Gloria Parmer, George (Lorrie) Isley, JoAnn (Robert) VanVleet and Daniel (Joyce) Isley; stepchildren, Trish (Joe) Varney, Denise (Les) Stone and Nancy Falkner; forty grandchildren; eighty-six great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren. Besides her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Nancy Firovich; brothers, Archie, Lester, Roy and Orie Burmeister; and her sisters, Esther Cater and Louise Beaune.
A graveside service will be Saturday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby. Please consider memorial gifts to the Alzheimer's Association
, 564 S. Main St. Suite 200, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.