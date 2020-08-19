Ruth Margaret Reese
Fairfax, Va.
Ruth Margaret Reese, 68, of Fairfax, Va. died Aug. 4, 2020 of a sudden, unexpected and painless heart attack. She was born Aug. 12, 1951 in Buenos Aires, Argentina to Rudi and Virginia (Hoover) Mittag. Ruth graduated from Hart High School in 1969 and attended nursing school in McKeesport, Pa. before moving to the Washington DC area. Ruth started working as a Registered Nurse in 1973 with most of those years at The Washington Hospital Center (where she completed the diploma RN program) first in the ER and then in Labor and Delivery with the latter being where she spent the majority of her career. She married the love of her life, Michael, on May 27, 1978. Ruth began her joyous journey in motherhood with her stepson and later gave birth to a daughter in 1982 and then became an even more ecstatic grandmother in 2007, the same year she retired from nursing. She was an extremely loving, caring, generous, and stubborn person. Ruth is survived by her husband, Michael K. Reese; her sister, Erika Mittag (Kerry Pivonka); her brother, Gerhardt Mittag; her stepson, Michael D. Reese; her daughter, Megan Reese (Tyler) Long; her grandson, Reese T. Long; her son-in-law, Tyler L. Long; a niece and multiple cousins. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Rudi and Virginia Mittag. A memorial service will be at a later date after the pandemic has passed. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to her home church, Shephard of the Hills Lutheran Church at sothva.org/giving.