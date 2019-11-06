|
Ruth Marie Josephson, 77, of Whitehall, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Poppen Hospice Residence in Muskegon. She was born July 14, 1942, in Muskegon, the daughter of Paul and Mildred (Lillmars) Holman.
Ruth was a graduate of Muskegon High School and loved being a Big Red! She also attended school to become a Cosmetologist. She enjoyed having her own business and making her family and friends beautiful! There was lots of fun and laughter surrounding haircuts and perms. Having a job at home allowed her to be there for her four children.
Faith, family and friends were very important in Ruth's life. She had been a member of Forest Park Covenant Church for many years. She had a generous heart, and a love for all children. She enjoyed beach parties, downhill skiing, water skiing, painting and spending time at Portage Lake Covenant Bible Camp. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Ruthie had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing along with her favorite songs.
Ruth is survived by 4 children: Natalie (Jeffrey) Stribley of Muskegon, Heather Johnson of Whitehall, Ingrid (Danny) Scheid of Whitehall, and Michael Josephson of Muskegon; 9 grandchildren, Meghan Stribley, Brendon Stribley, Aaron Stribley, Alison Josephson, Noah (Rafaela) Josephson, Garett Josephson, Isaac Scheid, Hannah (Trent) Slavens and Paige Scheid; 4 great-granddaughters, Madison, Sophia, Kinsley and Jocelyn; and her sister, Kay (David) Eppehimer of Phoenix, Arizona; and many members of her extended family.
On December 9, 1961, in Muskegon, Ruth married the love of her life since she was 14 years old, Michael Clarence Josephson, who preceded her in death on June 7, 2017. She was also preceded in death by: her parents; and her sister, Janice Holman.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, in Whitehall, with Pastor Tom Beeghly officiating. Interment will be in the Blue Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 12:00 PM until time of services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Portage Lake Bible Camp, portagelake.org/donate
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
www.beaconfh.com
Published in White Lake Beacon from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019