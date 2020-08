Ryan John Crawford, 17, of Custer, passed away on Aug. 30, 2020.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Custer. Please be sure to bring a lawn chair.A celebration will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Stickney's back 40 on Sippy Road, just east of Stickney Road.A full obituary will run later.Please share your fond memories and photos of Ryan at www.OakGroveLudington.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.