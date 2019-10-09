|
|
Sally Ann Allison
Mears
Sally Ann Allison, 78, of Mears, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at her home after a battle with cancer. She was born March 24, 1941, in New Wilmington, Pa., the daughter of Robert and Esther (Morris) Wright.
Sally loved art, crafting, cooking, gardening, hosting card club and most of all being a homemaker. She was a very generous, faithful and sincere person. Sally touched so many lives, and she had a tremendous love for life, her family and all of her friends.
Sally is survived by her husband of 58 years, Thomas Allison; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents.
In accordance with Sally's wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice at 1050 W. Western Avenue, Suite 400, Muskegon, MI 49441 or harborhospicemi.org
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
www.beaconfh.com
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019