Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beacon - Hart - INDIANAPOLIS
2370 N. 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(317) 413-8865
For more information about
Sally Allison
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Allison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Ann Allison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Ann Allison Obituary
Sally Ann Allison

Mears

Sally Ann Allison, 78, of Mears, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at her home after a battle with cancer. She was born March 24, 1941, in New Wilmington, Pa., the daughter of Robert and Esther (Morris) Wright.

Sally loved art, crafting, cooking, gardening, hosting card club and most of all being a homemaker. She was a very generous, faithful and sincere person. Sally touched so many lives, and she had a tremendous love for life, her family and all of her friends.

Sally is survived by her husband of 58 years, Thomas Allison; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents.

In accordance with Sally's wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice at 1050 W. Western Avenue, Suite 400, Muskegon, MI 49441 or harborhospicemi.org

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now