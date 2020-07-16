Samuel John Kasley, Jr. passed away at his home in Alderson, West Virginia, on July 14, 2020 at the age of 82. Sam was born on May 8, 1938 in Wheeling, West Virginia. He was the only child of Samuel and Helen Kasley. He grew up with and dearly loved his two cousins who predeceased him, Wayne Cooke Vessels and John Ulrich Davis.



On Sept. 23, 1961, Sam married Doris Jane Walters. During their nearly 59 years of marriage they worked together as consistent partners to raise three children, foster many other children, demonstrated hard work, traveled the world and enjoyed life to the fullest.



In addition to his wife, Samuel is survived by three children, Samuel John Kasley III of Midland, David Marc (Ann) Kasley of Ludington, and Susan (Tom) Sniegowski of Ludington. And five grandchildren Madeleine (Matt) O'Callahan, Markus Kokx, Samuel John Kasley, IV, Owen Kasley and Dylan Sniegowski. He is also survived by former daughter-in-law Lori Stark-Kasley of Midland. Sam was preceded in death by his parents and son, Matthew Kasley.



Sam graduated from West Virginia University with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering. He then completed a master's degree and doctorate in chemical engineering at Clemson University. Sam has been recognized for his distinguished career with membership of the West Virginia University Chemical Engineering Academy and as a member of Industrial Advisory Board, Chemical Engineering Department, Clemson University. He holds two patents on polymerization processes. He became a member of MENSA in the 1960s.



Sam worked as an engineer for the Dow Chemical Company in Lake Jackson, Texas; Midland and Ludington. After retiring from Dow Chemical in 1990, he moved to East Liverpool, Ohio, where he was the plant manager for Waste Technologies Industries. In the mid-1990s he moved to Denver and worked for Ecova Corporation.



Sam was an expert in the field of chemical weapons disposal and served as vice president of Raytheon Demilitarization Company and program director for Johnston Atoll Chemical Agent Disposal System. He was the project manager for Umatilla Chemical Agent Disposal System in Hermiston, Oregon, then corporate manager for Environmental Health and Safety for the Government Group of Raytheon Engineers and Constructors in Philadelphia. Then corporate manager of Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality Assurance for Washington Demilitarization Company in Arlington, Virginia. He finished his career as a chemical engineer as action plant manager for Pine Bluff Chemical Agent Disposal System with the Washington Group.



In the fall of 2004, Sam started law school at West Virginia University. During his second year of law school, Sam had to take a break when he was diagnosed with ALL (acute lymphoblastic leukemia). After a year of intensive cancer treatment, he resumed his studies and finished his law degree and was licensed to practice law in West Virginia at the age of 71.



Sam spent the last 11 years practicing law. He volunteered as a public defender for a year then was hired by Legal Aid of West Virginia in Beckley, West Virginia. He transferred to the Lewisburg office of Legal Aid where he worked until he retired for the last time in May 2020. In 2011, Sam was awarded the Kaufman award for donating the most pro-bono attorney hours in the state of West Virginia.



Sam was active in the lives of his children as they were growing up by volunteering as a coach for multiple youth sports, parent boards for hockey, baseball and swimming. Sam was a lifelong athlete. He ran many marathons, competed in master's swimming where he competed at the state, national and international level. In the late 1970s, he read an article about the new sport of triathlon and decided he should give it a try. He twice completed the Ironman World Triathlon Championships in Kona, Hawaii.



In 1979 he joined the Scottville Clown Band and continued to play in parades with the band for more than 30 years and enjoyed returning to Ludington for the Fourth of July to play with the band. He was a licensed pilot with both private and instrument licenses. In the late 1980s, he produced and hosted a weekly television talk show on current events called, "It's Debatable."



Sam was an avid reader who could always be found with a book, magazine or newspaper or playing a game of bridge. He was active in politics throughout his life. Recently, he volunteered in his community as a member of the Alderson Planning Commission and was on the Alderson Hospitality House Board of Directors. In his spare time, he assisted his wife in their ownership and operation of the Old Victorian Inn in Alderson.



A private family service will be held later this month. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Greenbrier County, Legal Aid of West Virginia, or the Samuel and Doris Kasley scholarship fund at the chemical engineering department at West Virginia University.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store