Sandra L. Doyly
Mears
Sandra L. Doyly, 80, of Mears, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at home. She was born March 16, 1940 in Muskegon, the daughter of Claire and Bonnie (Kohns) Baird.
Sandy was raised in Muskegon and moved to Grand Haven at the age of 19. She married Robert Doyly March 10, 1962. She was a teacher's assistant at Ottawa Community Mental Health before her retirement. The Doylys moved to Mears in 1992. She was a member of Mears United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; her sons, Kenneth Doyly and Timothy (Rhonda) Doyly; granddaughters, Amber (Joe) Doyly-Palmer and Heather (Ed) Hach; great-granddaughter, Jillian Palmer; sister, Lynette (Joe) Komperda; brothers, Alan, Gary and Claire Baird; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Daryl Baird and her parents.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, at Mears Cemetery with Pastor Anne Riegler officiating. Please consider Mears Methodist Church, 1990 N. 56th Ave. Mears, MI 49436 as a memorial. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby www.harrisfhome.com.