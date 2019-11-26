Home

Sandra Gordon
1946 - 2019
Hart

Sandra Lee Gordon, 73, of Hart, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. She was born Sept. 24, 1946 in Hart, the daughter of Harry and Alta (Cummins) Raymond.

Sandra had many interests, including her roosters, baking, crocheting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Philip Gordon; children, Sterling "Pearl" (Melisah) Gordon and Rhonda (Tom Sampson) Gordon; grandchildren, Marissa Gordon, Kayleigh Gordon, Justin Gordon, Jacob Gordon, Bo Gordon and Max Gordon; father, Harry Raymond; and sisters, Carol (Tim) Tariske, Jean (Roger) Jorissen and Janet (Jack Fischer) Garwick.

Sandra was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Alta and Marion Clark; and sister, Nancy Terryn.

A celebration of life and luncheon was from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
