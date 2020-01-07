|
Scott Allen Burwell (Scotti Bond) passed from this world on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. He was surrounded by his family and many angels as they helped him run excitedly into God's open loving arms.
Scotti was born May 22, 1968 in Big Rapids on a beautiful spring morning to Vic and Barb Burwell. After his dad graduated from Ferris State College, the family moved to Scottville where Scotti lived for the next 20 years. During his school years, with the financial and volunteer support from the Scottville Optimist Club, Scotti was able to be involved in Mason County Special Olympics playing basketball, swimming, bowling and track. His dedicated coaches, Doyle Fenner, Faith and Mike Nicolla, were there for Scotti along with many other volunteers. Thank you Ben Nelson for recognizing true "core" talent in our forever sit-up champion. After completing his education at Mason County ISD he moved to Ludington where he worked for Floracraft. Scotti was able to live on his own for many years and was so proud of his independence.
He was a member of St. Jerome's Catholic Church in Scottville, and served as an alter server for 20 years. Many members of St. Helen's Ladies Group offered many prayer services and novenas for Scotti during his multiple childhood illnesses.
Countless lives were touched in a positive way by their involvement with Scotti and his life has been enriched by his loving family and so many friends who made his life as wonderful as possible. Scotti was blessed to have many cousins and friends who accepted and included him in their many activities and lives. He also had many "friends" who were a large part of his life, The Fonz, Elvis, Dukes of Hazard, The Hulk and most notably James Bond (007) and of course his many Bond girls.
He will be greatly missed by mom, Barb Burwell; his dad and stepmom, Vic and Kelly Burwell; his brothers, Brian (Aly) Burwell, David Burwell and Xavier DeCambra, sisters, Tiffany Burwell and Ashley (Andrew) Coughlan; uncle Ed and aunt Donna Sanders, aunt Mary Jo Sturtevant (Dan Ruderman), uncle Dub Grant, uncle Bud and aunt Marsha Grant, uncle Don and aunt Wanda Perdue; and grandparents, Don and Kay Perdue; Cousins, Beth Maddix, Lorrie Pethick, Eddy Sanders, Amy Lowe, Derek Sanders, Brandon Sturtevant, Morel Grant, B. J. Grant, Nathan Perdue and Nicole Petraska; nieces, Cadence Burwell, Anabella Sroka, Maddison Coughlan, Emery Coughlan and Poppy Kremer; nephews, Dorian Burwell and Jackson Urka and his Diamond Trail family, Lynne, Sharon, Becky, Jessica, Casey, Logan, Cory, Richard and Stuart as well as the staff who lovingly cared for their "Mr. Bond" over the past 11 years.
Scotti was preceded in death by his grandparents Don and Dorothy Sanders, Kim and Lucky Burwell, Wesley and Jean Grant; godmother Trudy Sanders; aunt Doll Grant, uncle Donny Sanders who he will meet for the first time in heaven.
The family of Scotti Burwell wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the genuine loving and professional care given "Mr. Bond", which includes the emergency responders, and all those at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, who over the countless "visits" to his home away from home, took such good care of Mr. Bond.
The Celebration of Mass will be held for Scotti at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Custer with Rev. Daniel DePew as Celebrant. Burial will take place at Brookside Cemetery in Scottville. Friends may meet with Scotti's family on Friday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m., and Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at St. Mary's Church with the rosary to be prayed Friday evening at 8 p.m. Memorial contributions in Scott's name may be directed to Mason County Special Olympics Area 24, St Mary's Food Pantry of Custer or the Michigan Great Lakes Chapter of , envelopes will be made available at the church.
Please visit Scotti's memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a memory or tribute of Scotti for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020