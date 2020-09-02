1/1
Scott Arnold Payne
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott Arnold Payne

Hart

Scott Arnold Payne, 87, of Hart, passed away Aug. 25, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 8, 1933 in Hart, the son of Lyle and Blanche (Arnold) Payne.

Scott was a member of Teamsters Local 406 and Carpenters Local 100. Scott was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying gardening, hunting and his various animals. He could fix anything and liked fiddling with his tractors, which he had named along with his cars, such as "Duke" and "Lizzie."

On Feb. 23, 1957, Scott married Hazel Buikema, and she survives him. He is also survived by his sons, Kirk (Sandra) Payne and Kevin Payne; grandchildren, Justin Payne, Christopher Payne, Katie (David) Lathrop, Mitchell Payne and Alexander Payne; great-grandchildren, Connor Lathrop, Alexis Lathrop, Bryce Payne and Alaina Payne; sisters-in-law, Carol VanDop, Sally Buikema, Barb Buikema, Jeanne (Tom) Thorburn and Eunice Buikema; brother-in-law, Carl (Kathy) Buikema; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Blanche Payne; aunt and uncle by whom he was raised, Ray and Miranda Whitney; an infant sister; sister-in-law, Helen (Dick) Howe; and brothers-in-law, Hank VanDop, David Buikema, Paul Buikema and Douglas Buikema.

Private interment will be in Elbridge Township Cemetery.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 29, 2020
Hard as nails but soft as can be with a lot of witt, sure made for one heck of a guy. You were loved more than you know and will be missed beyond measure.
Sue Payne
Family
August 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss Sandy. My prayers are with you and your family.
Louise Pothoff
Friend
August 28, 2020
Kirk and Dandy, so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Jack and Carol Creed
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved