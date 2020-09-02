Scott Arnold PayneHartScott Arnold Payne, 87, of Hart, passed away Aug. 25, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 8, 1933 in Hart, the son of Lyle and Blanche (Arnold) Payne.Scott was a member of Teamsters Local 406 and Carpenters Local 100. Scott was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying gardening, hunting and his various animals. He could fix anything and liked fiddling with his tractors, which he had named along with his cars, such as "Duke" and "Lizzie."On Feb. 23, 1957, Scott married Hazel Buikema, and she survives him. He is also survived by his sons, Kirk (Sandra) Payne and Kevin Payne; grandchildren, Justin Payne, Christopher Payne, Katie (David) Lathrop, Mitchell Payne and Alexander Payne; great-grandchildren, Connor Lathrop, Alexis Lathrop, Bryce Payne and Alaina Payne; sisters-in-law, Carol VanDop, Sally Buikema, Barb Buikema, Jeanne (Tom) Thorburn and Eunice Buikema; brother-in-law, Carl (Kathy) Buikema; and numerous nieces and nephews.Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Blanche Payne; aunt and uncle by whom he was raised, Ray and Miranda Whitney; an infant sister; sister-in-law, Helen (Dick) Howe; and brothers-in-law, Hank VanDop, David Buikema, Paul Buikema and Douglas Buikema.Private interment will be in Elbridge Township Cemetery.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.