Scott Roy Preston
Scott Roy Preston, age 59, of Ludington, formerly of Lansing, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
Scott was born on April 30, 1961, at St. Lawrence Hospital in Lansing, the son of Lee LeRoy and Judy Marlene Preston. He married Rae Marie Tiltman on Aug. 25, 1984, at the Fenton Gazebo in Genesee County. Scott graduated from Everett High School with the class of 1979. He attended Grand Valley State University on a football scholarship, where he received his bachelor's degree in criminal justice. He was also a charter member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. Scott was a corrections officer at Oaks Correctional Facility for 25 years, finally retiring in 2014.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, NASCAR races, trying out new recipes, spending time laughing with family and playing loads of video games with his brother and friend group.
Scott is survived by his wife Rae Marie Preston; children Ariel Kai and Alexandria Scot Preston; brother Mike (Penny) Preston; nephews Mick and Joshua Preston; and his in-laws Joseph Tiltman, Kraig (Jill) Tiltman and Todd (Penny) Tiltman; and nephews Travis and Tyler Tiltman.
Besides his parents, Scott was preceded in death by his mother-in-law Pamela Tiltman.
For the safety of Scott's friends and family, a gathering for his memorial will be announced by the family at a later date.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Scott at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
November 26, 2020
I worked with Scott at Riverside correctional facility. He was a great person to work with always was able to put a smile on my face. I hunted,fished and partied with Scott and no matter what we were doing he always made everybody laugh. He was a good friend and will surely be missed by all. My prayers go out to his family.
Mark Heibeck
Friend
