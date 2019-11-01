Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Hamlin Township Hall
Ludington, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Selina O'Connell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Selina O'Connell


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Selina O'Connell Obituary
Selina O'Connell, 62, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 22, 2019 in Ludington.

Selina was born Nov. 9, 1956 in Grand Haven to Euel Woodrow and Paula Jane (Camfield) Jenkins.

Selina worked many jobs throughout her life, most notably at The Market Basket where she was produce manager, and at Bud's Tap Room where she bartended for many years. In her free time, she was always in the kitchen crafting amazing dinners and desserts, helping others with life advice and chasing her grandchildren. Christmas was her favorite and besides spoiling her family, she always adopted multiple families and donated to organizations. She spent many moments of life snapping pictures and always had a camera everywhere she went. Selina was an excellent storyteller and could always make you laugh. Her sense of humor could always be counted on in any situation. She was always jokingly called the dog whisperer and could always be found holding long conversations with dogs of all types.

Selina is survived by many family members and friends, including her loving husband and best friend, Michael O'Connell of Ludington; her children, Tonya (Sparrow) of Ludington and Williamsburg, Virginia, Kristina (O'Connell) and Mark Morris of Fallbrook, California, Andrew (Carrie) Wright of Sacramento, California; her sister Romaine (Jenkins) and Brad Boerma of Tekamah, Nebraska; grandchildren Jeffery (Barrett) O'Connell, Taejsha (Barrett) O'Connell, Dylan (Barrett) O'Connell of Ludington, Kendra Moore of Fallbrook, California; sister-in-law Chris Yenchar of Ludington; brothers-in-law John O'Connell of Haslett and Dan O'Connell of Belding. Nieces and nephews Justin (Casey), Jordan (Sara), Josh (Heather), Nancy Boerma, all of Nebraska; Tammy (Camfield) and Michael Stanton of Niles, Dan (Jamie) Yenchar of Ludington; step-grandchildren, and a long list of close friends.

Selina was preceded in death by her parents Euel and Paula (Camfield, Van Raalte, Raschka) Jenkins; her grandparents Roy and Shirley (Kaye) Camfield, Columbus and Emma (Johnson) Jenkins; her siblings Paula (Jenkins) Wittmer, Roy Jenkins and Eldred Camfield.

A memorial in her honor will be held Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, with a service beginning at 2 p.m. followed by visitation, at Hamlin Township Hall in Ludington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the family, care of Michael O'Connell, 240 Sherman Oaks Drive Apt. 243, Ludington, MI 49431.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Selina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -