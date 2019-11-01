|
Selina O'Connell, 62, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 22, 2019 in Ludington.
Selina was born Nov. 9, 1956 in Grand Haven to Euel Woodrow and Paula Jane (Camfield) Jenkins.
Selina worked many jobs throughout her life, most notably at The Market Basket where she was produce manager, and at Bud's Tap Room where she bartended for many years. In her free time, she was always in the kitchen crafting amazing dinners and desserts, helping others with life advice and chasing her grandchildren. Christmas was her favorite and besides spoiling her family, she always adopted multiple families and donated to organizations. She spent many moments of life snapping pictures and always had a camera everywhere she went. Selina was an excellent storyteller and could always make you laugh. Her sense of humor could always be counted on in any situation. She was always jokingly called the dog whisperer and could always be found holding long conversations with dogs of all types.
Selina is survived by many family members and friends, including her loving husband and best friend, Michael O'Connell of Ludington; her children, Tonya (Sparrow) of Ludington and Williamsburg, Virginia, Kristina (O'Connell) and Mark Morris of Fallbrook, California, Andrew (Carrie) Wright of Sacramento, California; her sister Romaine (Jenkins) and Brad Boerma of Tekamah, Nebraska; grandchildren Jeffery (Barrett) O'Connell, Taejsha (Barrett) O'Connell, Dylan (Barrett) O'Connell of Ludington, Kendra Moore of Fallbrook, California; sister-in-law Chris Yenchar of Ludington; brothers-in-law John O'Connell of Haslett and Dan O'Connell of Belding. Nieces and nephews Justin (Casey), Jordan (Sara), Josh (Heather), Nancy Boerma, all of Nebraska; Tammy (Camfield) and Michael Stanton of Niles, Dan (Jamie) Yenchar of Ludington; step-grandchildren, and a long list of close friends.
Selina was preceded in death by her parents Euel and Paula (Camfield, Van Raalte, Raschka) Jenkins; her grandparents Roy and Shirley (Kaye) Camfield, Columbus and Emma (Johnson) Jenkins; her siblings Paula (Jenkins) Wittmer, Roy Jenkins and Eldred Camfield.
A memorial in her honor will be held Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, with a service beginning at 2 p.m. followed by visitation, at Hamlin Township Hall in Ludington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the family, care of Michael O'Connell, 240 Sherman Oaks Drive Apt. 243, Ludington, MI 49431.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019