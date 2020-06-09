Shane Joseph Juska



Tennessee, formerly of Shelby



Shane Joseph Juska, 51, of Tennessee and formerly of Shelby, lost his battle with cancer May 11, 2020. Shane was born Oct. 11, 1968, the son of Ed and Linda Juska. He lived in Shelby most of his life and graduated from Shelby High School in 1987. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1990 and was a Desert Storm veteran.



Shane is survived by his daughters, Jalisa Juska of Shelby and Tessa (Mitchell) White of Ludington; five grandchildren; his parents, Ed and Linda of Ludington; his brother, Todd (Lori) Juska of Tennessee; sisters, Brenda (Robert) Foster of Hart and Heidi (Tom) Serna of Hart; and many nieces and nephews.



A graveside service with military honors will be held at South Hart Cemetery followed by a luncheon later this summer on a date to be announced. Local arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby.

