Sharon Lee (McCarthy) Mitchell, age 82, of Ludington and Jenison, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. She was born on April 29, 1937, in Ludington, Michigan, to the late David and Eva (Steingraber) McCarthy.
She married Robert James Mitchell in September of 1955. They celebrated 41 years together before Bob passed away on Jan. 4, 1996.
Sharon was a life-long member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Ludington and Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville.
Survivors include her five children, Susan (Mike) Schneider, Bob (Sue) Mitchell, Bruce (Leah) Mitchell, Sara Hinken, and Jamie (Jim) Varenhorst; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Donald (Ruth), David (Liz), and Dennis (Martha) McCarthy; and many special nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; son-in-law, Kelly Hinken; infant brother, Bruce; and sister-in-law, Karen McCarthy.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Sharon's family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU staff at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care, Grand Rapids.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019