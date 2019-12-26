Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care
3627 Linden Avenue S.E.
Grand Rapids, MI 49548
(616) 452-3006
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Lee (McCarthy) Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Lee (McCarthy) Mitchell Obituary
Sharon Lee (McCarthy) Mitchell, age 82, of Ludington and Jenison, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. She was born on April 29, 1937, in Ludington, Michigan, to the late David and Eva (Steingraber) McCarthy.

She married Robert James Mitchell in September of 1955. They celebrated 41 years together before Bob passed away on Jan. 4, 1996.

Sharon was a life-long member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Ludington and Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville.

Survivors include her five children, Susan (Mike) Schneider, Bob (Sue) Mitchell, Bruce (Leah) Mitchell, Sara Hinken, and Jamie (Jim) Varenhorst; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Donald (Ruth), David (Liz), and Dennis (Martha) McCarthy; and many special nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; son-in-law, Kelly Hinken; infant brother, Bruce; and sister-in-law, Karen McCarthy.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Sharon's family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU staff at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Sharon's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit www.MichiganCremation.com.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care, Grand Rapids.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -