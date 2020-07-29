Sharon Marie Jones
Spring Hill, Tenn.
Sharon Marie Jones, 72, a resident of Spring Hill, Tenn., passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her residence.
The family will celebrate her life with private services at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born July 16, 1947 in Muskegon, Mich., Sharon was the daughter of the late Murray Rossiter and the late Margaret Foster Rossiter. She was a 1966 graduate of Hart High School and worked in the food service industry for many years at several different restaurants. She later began work in customer service and retired in Florida in 2016 before moving to Tennessee. She enjoyed antiques, collecting angels and shopping. Sharon was a very thoughtful and caring person who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughter, Andrea (Aaron) Green of Spring Hill, Tenn.; brothers, Roger (Kathy) Rossiter of Ohio, Stephen (Rebecca) Rossiter of Michigan, Michael (Mary) Rossiter of Michigan; grandchildren: Kylie Green, Xander Green; and loving former husband and friend, Bob Jones.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant sister, Marjorie Ann Rossiter.
"While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal." II Corinthians 4:18
