Shelly Jo Burns


1965 - 2020
Shelly Jo Burns Obituary
Shelly Jo Burns

Hart

Shelly Jo Burns, 55, of Hart, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at home. She was born March 1, 1965 in Fremont.

Shelly is survived by her husband, Carl Burns; her children, Sherry (Rafael) Serrano, Deanna (Joaquin) Gonzalez, Daniel (Stacy) Burns, Amanda (Ever) Martinez and Kimberly (Wilson) Cubias; 19 grandchildren; her siblings, Royetta (Norm) Bayle, Sandy Sorensen, Cindy Standoff, Richard McCann, Jeff (Debbie) McCann, Penny (Juan) Rios; and many nieces and nephews.

Shelly was preceded in death by her mother, Charlotte McCann; and sisters, Candy Hicks, Sherry Waldron and Christi Jimenez.

A celebration of life will be Saturday, May 30, starting at 1 p.m. at Carl Burns' residence in Crystal Valley. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Apr. 29 to May 7, 2020
