Shirley Jean (Robinson) Anderson
1939 - 2020
Shirley Jean (Robinson) Anderson

Mears

Shirley Jean (Robinson) Anderson, 81, of Mears, Michigan, passed away quietly on Sept 8, 2020, at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility in Hart, Mich. She was born May 1, 1939, in Hart, the daughter of Ivan and Imogene (McLouth) Robinson.

Shirley graduated from Hart High School in 1957. She attended Western Michigan University and graduated from North Park College in 1962 with a degree in education. She was an educator in Hart for the migrant education program when it started. In 1974 Shirley began working for Comstock Public Schools teaching middle school and moved to elementary school until her retirement in 1998. She served in ministry at Kalamazoo Covenant Church for 30 years beside her husband Pastor Chuck Anderson. Shirley loved the Lord and looked to him for guidance and strength. She loved her hometown of Hart and retired at Silver Lake. Shirley loved reading and looking at the lake.

Shirley is survived by: her husband, Pastor Chuck Anderson; her children, Lisa Anderson Farris, and Lars (Rhonda) Anderson; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Carl, Linnea, and Lauren; 4 great-grandchildren; her aunt, Joanne (Rodney) Helms; and her uncle, Clem (Linda) McLouth.

Private interment will be in Mears Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Portage Lake Bible Camp Scholarship Fund, at www.portagelake.org

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
