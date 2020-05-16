Shirley Jean Shoup, age 83, of Ludington passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Shirley was born May 16, 1936 in Zeeland to the late John and Matilda (VanVoorst) Volkers.
She was a lifelong resident of the Ludington area, where the history and stories became her passion.
She married Donald Shoup on Nov. 7, 1959 in Scottville. Together they founded, Alpine Motel, followed by "Alpine Cabins Inc". She was a member of Bachelor Church.
She worked at Star Watchcase back in the day..., the Lake Michigan Car Ferry as a reservation operator/ dispatch, as well as Ben Franklin. She enjoyed bowling leagues in Scottville, her ceramic shop in Walhalla, her heart felt crafts she enjoyed making for many and time at the beach.
Shirley is survived by her son Michael Shoup, her daughter Donna (Jeff) Day, her brother Harrie Volkers, her sisters-in-law Cathy Rummer and Deb (Floyd) Kaminski, her brothers-in-law Dave (Ellen) Shoup and Brian (Deb) Shoup; her grandchildren Ashley Shoup, Jenna (Scott) Everts, Heather (Nick) Bullock and Cody (Meg) Day; three great-grandchildren, Wayd, Lillian and Callen; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald.
Cremation has taken place, with a Celebration of Life at a later date.
On Saturday, May 16, we invite you to celebrate Shirley's birthday and life by watching the sunset at Stearns Park. The family will be there from 7 p.m. until dark. Please comply with social distancing by offering a smile and wave to the family from your vehicle.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan, Mason County Senior Center (Crafting Fund) or the charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Hospice of Michigan and Elder Care and Transport of West Michigan for their loving care and compassion.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from May 16 to May 17, 2020.