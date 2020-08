Shirley Jean Shoup, age 83, of Ludington passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Due to current orders the location of the service has been changed. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Bachelor Cemetery in Fountain. A casual celebration of life will follow at the cemetery. Please bring a lawn chair for the service and umbrella if necessary.Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.