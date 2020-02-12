|
|
Shirley L. Schultz
Shelby
Shirley L. Schultz, 84, of Shelby, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 in Hart. She was born July 9, 1935 in Muskegon to Fred and Sylvia (Stewart) Smith.
Shirley came to Shelby in 1950. She graduated from Shelby High School and married Roger M. Schultz April 11, 1953. Shirley had been employed for the phone company in Shelby as a switchboard operator. Later on she picked asparagus on her father's farm and apples on the Plummer farm. Shirley also worked at Hanes Party Store and at Brown's Thrift-T before her retirement. She enjoyed her flower gardens, bird watching, reading and word search puzzles.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Roger; her children, Rod (Sandy) Schultz, Debbie (Nick) O'Connell, Roger "Buck" (Jane) Schultz and Greg (Karen) Schultz; her grandchildren, Angie (Mike) Halliwill, Michael (Beth) Schultz, Chris O'Connell, Rhiann (David) Satterlee, Daniel O'Connell, Roger Schultz, Joe (Melissa) Weber, Lisa Weber, Jeffrey (Rachel) Schultz, Nicole Schultz and Kevin Schultz; 14 great-grandchildren; her sister, Linda Tanner and brother, Dave (Patti) Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Holly Schultz; and her siblings, Fred Smith, Ted Smith, Larry Smith, Louis Smith, Dennis Smith, Nancy Workman and Wanda Zoulek.
A short service and reception was scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2 p.m. at Shelby Congregational Church's fellowship hall. Memorials to the Margaret Fuehring Memorial Care Center of the Oceana County Medical Care Facility, 701 E. Main St., Hart, MI 49420 are appreciated. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2020