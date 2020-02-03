|
|
Shirley Lynn Winters of Hudsonville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Shirley Snyder was born Dec. 12, 1944, in Ludington to Thomas and Clara Snyder. She attended Ludington High Schol, graduating with the class of 1963. She attended Davenport College and then worked many ears at GM, EDS and Lear Corp. She married Thomas Winters on May 4, 1979, and he survives. They enjoyed their shared passion of traveling and the joy of 40 wonderful years together. She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Clara Snyder; sisters Audrey Perry and Evelyn Lessard; and brother, Lee Snyder.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020