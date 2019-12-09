|
Sidney Rex Whitaker, age 70, of Hart, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital surrounded by his family after battling a long illness.
Sid was born on Nov. 21, 1949, to Arnold and Maisie (Rowley) Whitaker. He married the love of his life, Jill Ferris, on July 18, 1970, at the United Methodist Church in Scottville. They successfully raised three children and enjoyed 49 wonderful years of marriage. He graduated from Pentwater High School, class of 1968. He continued his education at Muskegon Community College where he received an associate's degree. Sid also proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.
He was employed locally in the metal casting industry with an emphasis on foundry research and development. Sid also ran the family farm, was active in agricultural sales and operated the Many Blessings Farm Market. He was a member of the Crystal Valley Fire Department, township board, 4-H leader and lifelong Christian. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, snowmobiling, farming and woodworking. Sid enjoyed his family, spending time mentoring his children and grandchildren by sharing his valuable lifelong experiences. He was a life-long resident of Crystal Valley and he will be fondly remembered as a friend to all and will also be remembered for his passion to leave the world a little better than he found it. He was proud to be a survivor and advocate of organ donation after being a lung transplant recipient five years ago.
He is survived by his wife Jill, his son Eric (Debbie) Whitaker, his daughters Aimee (Brad) Lemon, and Carrie (Doug) Rich, and five granddaughters, Maisie and Amanda Whitaker, Gillian and Emily Lemon, and Bella Rich. He is also survived by his brother Rodney (Karen) Whitaker and multiple nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Maisie Whitaker.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Pentwater, 101 S. Rush St. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life, 3861 Research Park Drive #2217, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 or to Crystal Valley Care Fund, P. O. Box 367, Shelby, MI 49455.
