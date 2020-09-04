1/1
Sophie Agnes Krupa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sophie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sophie Agnes Krupa passed away at home on Aug. 31, 2020 with her son Larry and daughter-in-law Jean at her side home in Palmer, Alaska.

Sophie was born Oct. 18, 1921 in Amber Township, Mason County, Ludington, to Joseph and Agnes (Zasadnia) Motyka.

Sophie graduated from St. Simon High School in 1940. She retired as a bank teller for First of America Bank, Ludington, after 21 years in 1984.

On Feb. 15, 1943, Sophie married Richard Carl Krupa. They were married 58 years; Richard preceded her in death May 2001.

Sophie and Richard visited their son Larry and his family many times in North Pole, Alaska. Sophie continued to visit every winter until 2006 when she relocated with Larry and Jean to Finger Lake in Palmer, Alaska.

Sophie remained active and independent, filling her time baking Alaska State Fair (blue ribbon) pies, playing bingo, cards and puzzling. She completed 1,803 puzzles, starting her last one the day before admission to Providence Hospital for a heart attack. Her great-granddaughter Zosha finished the last piece with Grandpa Larry while Sophie was in Hospice at home.

Sophie is survived by her sister Rose Forman, Ludington; sister-in-law Mary Ann Yeager, Grand Rapids; son Lawrence (Jean) Krupa, Palmer, Alaska; grandson Rich (Karen) Krupa, Sitka, Alaska; granddaughter Dory (Tim) Haworth, Anchorage, Alaska; great-granddaughters Zosha Krupa and Kaleigh Haworth; great-grandson Rion Haworth; nieces and nephews.

Many thanks to Providence E.D; Dr. Gray; Palliative Care; and the team at ANCORA Hospice compassionate care.

Due to COVID-19 a memorial mass for Sophie will be held at Sacred Heart Parish at 9 a.m., Sept. 9 in Wasilla, Alaska. Beacon funeral home and Father Wayne Wheeler from St. Simon will assist with a grave site service Thursday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. in the Pere Marquette Cemetery in Ludington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved