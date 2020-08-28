Stanley Alfred "Butch" Bayer, 45, passed away in his home in Ludington on Aug. 18, 2020. Butch was born on Jan. 17, 1975 to his parents Sunye "Sookja" and Richard "Dick" Bayer.



Butch loved all things hunting and fishing. He was most content when he was on the Great Lakes. Whether for work or pleasure, you could always find him on the water or in a hunting blind. He had a big heart and was first to offer to lend a hand. He was very close with his mother and enjoyed helping her anytime he could. He attended Mason County Central, was a member of the National Ski Patrol and worked for Interlake Streamline. He was a respected maintenance tech working for Ludington House of Flavors and recently, was an engineer for Pere Marquette Shipping Co. He will truly be missed by many.



Butch is survived by his mother Sunye Bayer; father Dick Bayer; stepmother Billie Bayer; sister Kathleen (James) Olson; son Cody Bayer; daughter Ariana Bayer; grandson Sincere Stanley Tyler; ex-wife Adeline Bayer; numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and very good friends Cindy, Dave and Jimmy, as well as numerous other friends he cared deeply for.



Cremation has taken place and the family will be holding a private memorial for Butch. Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia, will be handling the arrangements.

