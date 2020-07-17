Stanley Maurice McCallum, Jr., age 85, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home in Ludington.
Stan was born on June 30, 1935 in Mattawan, the son of Stanley and Amelia McCallum. Stan's love for the United States of America drove him to join the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of 16. He fought in the Korean War and stayed active with his fellow veteran-brothers when he came home. He was a member of the American Legion where he volunteered for the honor guard and a past commander for the VFW.
Stan was a licensed journeyman plumber and a member of the Pipefitters Union Local 85. Most of his career was spent as a construction supervisor for hospitals and schools. He was a charter boat captain and a member of the Ludington Boat Club where he volunteered for the Hospice Fish Boil for many years. Stan was also a member of United Methodist Church of Ludington. He served on the church board and will now be sadly missed any time a light burns out in the extremely high vaulted ceilings.
Stan had a loving heart. He was physically and emotionally strong, and was always there to lend a helping hand. In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting, golfing and bowling. Fishing was always his passion and he loved being on the water. Stan also loved his evening cocktails and making homemade wine.
Stan is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sheila McCallum. Stan leaves behind his three children, Ken (Maggie) McCallum, Sherin McCauley and Doug McCallum and also five stepchildren, Debbie (Dale) Swanson, Bob (Cindy) Sparks, Tim (Theresa) Sparks, Karen Sparks and John (Cindy) Sparks, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church of Ludington, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 76, Harbor Hospice or United Methodist Church of Ludington.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Stan at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.