Stanton Lyle Haner
Stanton Lyle Haner, aged 65, of Ludington, passed away on Oct. 9, 2020 in Grand Rapids following a short illness. Stanton was able to be comforted by his wife and children in his last days.

Stanton was born on Sept. 6, 1955 in the Catskills of New York, the son of Stanley L. and Leona V. (Tompkins) Haner and graduated from Jefferson Central High School in New York. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country for more than 21 years including during Operation Desert Storm, retiring as a master sergeant in 1999 after receiving numerous accommodations and service awards.

Stanton will be greatly missed by his wife Virgie; his children Jamison Haner and Jessica Haner both of Denver, Colorado, and Jennifer Haner of Detroit; five grandchildren Sidney and Reed Haner, Abigail Haner, Sophie Collins and Cooper Perbind; his sisters Dianne Langer and Dale Orcutt, and his brother Eric Haner, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Alan Haner.

Private graveside services will be held for Stanton at a later date in the Manorkill area of the Catskills in New York. Those who wish to remember Stanton with a memorial donation may address it to his wife Virgie Haner and send it to the funeral home.

Please visit Stanton's memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a memory or tribute of Stanton for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
WYMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES (STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME)
305 E State St
Scottville, MI 49454
(231) 757-3333
