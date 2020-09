Or Copy this URL to Share

Stephen Hathaway passed away Sept. 9, 2020, at the age of 66. He was the son of the late David and Bettye Hathaway.



He is survived by his children Alyssa (Scott) MacArthur, Tangy Melonas and Donald Hathaway; brother Ronald (Cheryl) Hathaway, sister Lori (LeRoy) Hammond; grandchildren Drake and Dalton; nephew Jason Hathaway and nieces Jody Hathaway and Katlin Hammond.



Preceding him in death was brother Michael Hathaway.

