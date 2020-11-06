1/1
Susan Ann Hodde
{ "" }
Susan Ann Hodde, 83, passed away on Oct. 29, 2020, after a brief illness.

She was born in Fremont on April 26, 1937, to the late Dorr and Esther (Oehlke) Johnson. Susan spent her childhood in Manistee and graduated from Manistee High School in 1955. She began her college education at the University of Michigan but transferred to St. Luke's School of Nursing in Chicago where she obtained her nursing degree. During that time she met the love of her life, Gerald Hodde, and they were married in 1960 and moved to Ludington.

Susan was involved in many activities over the years, including teaching nursing at the community college and working with hospice. She was actively involved with the churches she attended and enjoyed teaching Sunday school, leading women's Bible studies, playing guitar for services and singing in the choir. She enjoyed playing tennis, knitting, cooking, watching college football and skiing with her family and friends. Susan and Jerry spent time travelling and exploring the world together and happily spent many years wintering at Sunshine Key, Florida. She loved to be around her grandchildren and her greatest joy was spending time with them.

Susan is survived by her children Christopher of Ludington and Laura (Peter) Jones of Lathrup Village, and grandchildren Dylan, Colin and Anwen. Susan is also survived by her twin sister, Jane Clausen Neil, niece Mary (Mike) Noland and nephew Steve (Jenny) Clausen. She was blessed to be surrounded by many wonderful close friends throughout her life.

Susan's life will be celebrated in 2021 when her beloved family and friends can gather safely to remember her.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to Hospice of Michigan, HELP Ministries or the United Methodist Church of Ludington.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
