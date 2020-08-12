Susan Barbara Fugere, a long-time resident of Sandwich, Illinois, passed into The Great Unknown on Aug. 11, 2020 at Kishwaukee Hospital from complications due to COVID-19. She was 72.



Susan was born in Ludington in 1948. She graduated from Ludington High School, married then eventually moved her young family to Sandwich where she raised her three children.



Susan worked at Valley West Hospital for many years, first in housekeeping then as a Respiratory Therapist. She retired from Valley West in 2008. Susan was a keen nature lover and wildlife enthusiast. She was happiest hiking in the woods with her long-time friend Donna.



Susan will be greatly missed by her daughters Marcy Boothe of Houston (Tom, Colton and Makenzie) and Amy Grounds of Australia (Phillip); her grandchildren Jackson and Lauren; her brother Bob (Cindy) Fugere; nephews Jason and Aaron; her sister Carole (Todd) Haas of Pecatonica, Illinois, and sister Kathy Ehman (Jessie).



She is preceded in death by her son David H Yano and her parents Dave and Sally Fugere.



At Susan's request, no services will be held. Her life wasn't easy, but she always got by. Condolences can be sent to 17581 Sumner Road, Pecatonica, IL 61063.

