|
|
Suzanne Geyer, a tender, sweet soul left this earth on Oct 27, 2019.
Suzanne was born April 14, 1929 in Big Rapids, MI to John L. Rogers and Hester Rogers. She was a graduate of the University of Michigan for Dental Hygiene. She married Justin F. Geyer and had four children. Suzanne is survived by her son Patrick (Brenda) Geyer; daughters, Barbara Beach and Natalie (Bill) Walther; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; her brother, John Rogers and daughter-in-law, Victoria Geyer. She is preceded in death by her husband, Justin; sisters, Barbara Bryant and Hazel Webber; and son, Thomas Geyer.
Suzanne was a longtime resident of Whitehall and a member of St. James Catholic Church in Montague. She worked part-time as a dental hygienist. She was known for her admiration of the arts; her favorites being classical music, English literature and renaissance painters.
Her greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother. Her loved ones will forever remember her home filled with fresh-cut flowers from her garden, classical music playing throughout the house and "Sue" in the kitchen putting the finishing touches on a home-cooked meal. She was a kind and compassionate spirit that loved to gather her family together.
Per her wishes she requests no service. Donations can be made in her memory to Blue Lake Public Radio.
Published in White Lake Beacon from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019