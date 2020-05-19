Sylvia Ann RosseHartSylvia Ann Rosse, 81, of Hart, passed away May 17, 2020, at her home after a short battle with cancer. She was born Oct. 30, 1938, in Berwyn, Ill., the daughter of Joseph and Sylvia (Sladek) Jetleb.Sylvia earned her registered nurse degree from Hackley School of Nursing. She enjoyed collecting glass shoes and various other items. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.Sylvia is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Paul D. Rosse; children, Kathryn (Jeff) Haggadone and Paul "Joe" (Sandi) Rosse; grandchildren, Christopher (Bekah) Townsend and Erin Townsend; great-grandchildren, Zaidy and Warren Townsend; and special family members, Jason (Trisha) Hallack, Liam and Ella Hallack, Amber (Chris) Burden and Easton and Bailey Burden.Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Joyce (Jack) Levy.In accordance with Sylvia's wishes, cremation has taken place a memorial service will be at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to the Hart Congregational United Church of Christ, 408 S. State St., Hart, MI 49420.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.