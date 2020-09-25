Teresa Louise "Terry Lou," "Tess" Rasmussen of Ludington passed away peacefully at home with her husband Paul at her side on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. She was 74 years old.
She was born to George and Marcella (Hilliard) Wigren Aug. 10, 1946 in Manistee. Terry and Paul were married on Oct. 7, 1967 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ludington where they are active members. She is survived by her children Jay, Lee (Jana Edwards) and Matthew Rasmussen and grandchildren Tyler and Jade Rasmussen. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sara, and sisters Judith Gilbert and Sandra Lehtola.
Terry graduated from Ludington High School in 1964, where she and Paul met and started their incredible journey together. Over their nearly 53 years they lived in several states before they were able to return to Ludington and the home they built together on Paul's family property in 1970. Terry also attended Central Michigan University and West Shore Community College. She had a variety of positions over her years and especially enjoyed substitute teaching children in the local school districts. She was a devoted member of St. John's Lutheran Church and served as the church secretary long before copy machines, computers and spell check. She was a gifted seamstress and craftsperson and loved spending time playing bridge, Mah Jongg, Team Trivia and quilting with her beloved groups. Mostly Terry simply loved people and encouraged them in the ways a wonderful friend does naturally.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery. Please bring a lawn chair.
Please share your photos and fond memories of Terry at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Harbor Hospice for their help in these most difficult times and especially Katie who was with Paul when she passed into eternal life.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.