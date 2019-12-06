Home

Pere Marquette Chapel - Ludington
309 S. Washington Avenue
Ludington, MI 49431
(317) 413-8865
Thelma Bowden
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel
309 S. Washington Avenue
Ludington, MI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel
309 S. Washington Avenue
Ludington, MI
Interment
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Shelbyville, IN
Thelma Frances Bowden


1925 - 2019
Thelma Frances Bowden Obituary
Thelma F. Bowden, 94, of 212 E. Ludington Ave., passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

Thelma Frances Meloy was born February 2, 1925, in Shelbyville, Indiana, to Roy and Clara (Kirschbaum) Meloy.

She worked at the family farm growing up. After completing school, she worked for many years at Eli Lilly and Company of Indianapolis, Indiana. She later worked selling advertising. In 1952, her sales route brought her to Ludington, where she met her future husband, Glen Bowden. They were married Jan. 31, 1953.

Shortly after, they began a construction company, G. F. Bowden Co., where she kept books and ran the office. After they purchased the Stearns Hotel in 1964, she worked there in many capacities including waitress, desk clerk, bookkeeper and manager. This was the same hotel where she had stayed on her first trip to Ludington 12 years earlier. Always active, she continued working at the hotel until shortly before her 88th birthday and even after, liked to sit in the hotel lobby keeping an eye on things. Many guests have mentioned sharing a conversation with her.

After her mother's death, she and Glen renovated the farmhouse where she grew up. The farm remains active and in the family to this day.

Thelma was a member of the Community Church of Ludington and had been a member of Zonta for the majority of her career.

She is survived by her sons, Jeff Bowden, and Randy (Gail) Bowden; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Her husband Glen died Jan. 10, 1998. Her parents, brother Thomas Meloy, and grandson Cody Bowden also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, with Pastor Brett Spalding officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Forest Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville, Indiana.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com
Published in Ludington Daily News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
