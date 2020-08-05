Thelma J. Gale



Hart



Thelma J. Gale, 90, of Hart, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Hart, Mich. She was born July 21, 1930 in Grand Rapids, Mich. the daughter of Russell and Henrietta (Stadt) Houseman. Thelma was a faithful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, but most of all to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. That wonderful heritage was passed on to her children and grandchildren. Thelma was a member of First Baptist Church in Hart for over 75 years and a member of Rothbury Community Church from 2010 until her death. She was self-employed at Gale's Furniture in the 1950s and then Gale's Jewelry for over 40 years in Hart, Shelby and Whitehall. She is survived by her beloved husband of 71 years, Douglas; children, Thomas Lee (Connie), Paul Allen (Sonya), Matthew Brian (Cathy); 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren with three on the way; brothers, Ron (Marilyn) Houseman, Jim (Kay) Houseman. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Jean Houseman; granddaughter, Johanna Grace Gale. Services will be announced at a later date due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, which includes some immediate family members. Interment at Hart Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Rothbury Community Church Missions Fund, 2500 W. Winston Rd., Rothbury, MI 49452. Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store