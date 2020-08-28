Thelma Meidinger

Thelma H. Meidinger was born on Nov. 4, 1921, and passed away on July 12, 2020. She was born and reared on a farm near Ludington. Her parents, Hoger and Marie Hansen, had three girls in three years, Thelma, Doris and Evelyn. Everybody worked, and for the rest of her life, Thelma was constantly working to keep others comfortable.



After graduating from Ludington High School, it was wartime, and Thelma worked at making machine guns, and her name is on an honor roll for her part in the effort as a "Rosie the Riveter."



In 1943, Thelma married George L. Smith, and it was at this time that she developed her lifelong love of square dancing. Her husband, George, was musically talented and had a large following which was evident when he passed away after a long illness. They had two sons and a daughter, George Jr., Randy and Karen.



Thelma was preceded in death by her sister Doris, her loving husband George Smith Sr., her son Randy and her son George Jr. who leaves a widow Lila Smith of Granbury, Texas. She was preceded in death by a loving husband Pete Jennings and a loving husband Charles Montgomery. In 2004, Thelma married Tom Meidinger whom she met square dancing (He named a star after her). She had a saying: If you want a good husband, marry a square dancer. Tom and Thelma continued to square dance, cruise to Scandinavia and tour Italy. When the city of El Paso erected a three-story statue in honor of a Spanish explorer, Tom said that is should be a statue to Thelma, but the city fathers wouldn't agree.



In 1971, Thelma joined a senior tap dancing group, the Rockerettes. She tap danced with her senior group on her 90th birthday.



Thelma is survived by her sister Evelyn, her husband Tom, and her daughter Karen and husband Ron Erickson. Also by her grandchildren Adam Erickson and wife Tabitha, Jennifer Bramlett and her husband Todd, Amy Dickenson and her husband Milton, Chris Smith and his wife Jaquita; also great-grandchildren Rhyse, Dalton, Shane and his wife Samantha, Rebekah, Clayton and wife Bonnie and Hadley and her great, great-granddaughter Abigail.



Thelma was warm and kind and loved by everyone. She will remain in our hearts forever. If you want to remember Thelma, visit a square dance and feel the fun and camaraderie.

