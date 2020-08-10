1/1
Theodore Martin "Ted" Keefer
1941 - 2020
Theodore "Ted" Martin Keefer, 78, of Scottville, passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2020. He was born Oct. 7, 1941, in Muskegon, the son of Garnet and Irene Keefer.

Ted was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather.

Ted was most recently employed at the Ludington Daily News as a delivery driver. He also delivered the Muskegon Chronicle and several other newspapers. Before he started delivering papers, he was employed as a roofer. He also dabbled in several different careers during his lifetime.

Ted is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sharon; his son, Byron (Melissa) Keefer; his grandchildren, Tyron, Dustin, Raiden, Sarah and Sonya; two brothers, James and Garnet; one sister, Anita; and sisters-in-law, Marilyn, Jean and Teresa. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents.

Ted's family plans to hold a small gathering in his honor at a later date.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com

Published in Ludington Daily News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
