|
|
Thomas Charles Wood, 75, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Monday, Oct. 7th, 2019.
He was born to the late Delos and Pauline Wood on May 5th, 1944, in Muskegon, MI. Tom graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School and the University of Toledo. He was married to the late Carol (Carr) Wood and they lived together in Toledo, OH before moving to Whitehall MI.
Tom was an accountant for Chevrolet, then accepted a job at Howmet in Whitehall. He loved walking, sailing and golfing. He was a member of the Lion's Club, enjoyed spending time with his friends, and also enjoyed winters in Florida.
Tom is survived by his two daughters: Wendy Briseno of Whitehall and Amy (Frank) Duvall of Moyock, NC; their children Harrison, Trey, Alex, and Jackson; and one great grandson Liam. Tom is also survived by brothers Paul and James (Leslie) Wood; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law Kathy.
The family plans to have a memorial service and celebration of life this summer in Toledo, Ohio.
Published in White Lake Beacon from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019