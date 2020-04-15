Home

Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Thomas Earl Smith

Thomas Earl Smith Obituary
Thomas Earl Smith, age 23, of Scottville passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born Dec. 13, 1996, in Three Rivers.

Tommy's parents are Thomas and Susan Smith of Scottville and Tracey Williamson of Decatur. He grew up in Scottville and attended Mason County Central High School. He loved riding dirt bikes and working in the garage with his dad and uncles. He loved campfires and cooking.

Tommy will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He leaves behind his parents; his grandmother Paula Smith of Ludington; grandparents Joyce and Harold Radtke of Scottville; his sister Samantha Potter of Decatur; his stepsisters Sara (Mark) Groth of Ludington, Jody and Troy Porter of Ludington, Jordyn (Derek) Groth of Scottville; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; his best friend Jacob Lake of Ludington.

Tommy was preceded in death by his grandfather Galen Smith; grandparents Helen and Walter Williamson; his cousin Lucas Paul Smith; and his aunt Lisa Marie.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
