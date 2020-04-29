|
Thomas Ray Youngstrom
Mears
Thomas Ray Youngstrom, 85, of Mears, passed away in his family home April 25, 2020. He was born March 18, 1935, in Cook County, Ill., the son of Axel and Dagmar Youngstrom.
Tom grew up and lived on the family farm in Mears since he was five years old. He was the youngest of six boys. Tom went on to join the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He was a heavy equipment operator at the Oceana County Road Commission for 30 years. Tom also farmed, growing asparagus and other crops. In his later years, he enjoyed riding his four-wheeler around the property and tinkering in his shop.
Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy (Wyckoff) Youngstrom; children, Bill (Nancy) Wittkamp, Monica (Brian) Snider, Scot (Deanie) Wittkamp and Bradley Youngstrom; grandchildren, Leslie (Jordan) Dahlke, Aaron (Shannon) Snider, Amy (Doug) Irvine, Danielle Tiefenthal, and Nathan Wittkamp; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Kenleigh, Tyson, Emmalynn, Tripp, Maverick, Frances, and Maitlynn; brother, Roy Youngstrom; sisters-in-law, Josie Youngstrom, Kelli Youngstrom and Rose Youngstrom; and nieces and nephews, Dave Youngstrom, Mike Youngstrom, Patricia Ramthun, Carl Youngstrom, Steve Youngstrom, Joan Gerwig, Scott Youngstrom, John Youngstrom and Monica DuMonte.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Howard Youngstrom, Clifford Youngstrom, Ervin Youngstrom and Robert Youngstrom.
Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hart Congregational United Church of Christ, 408 S. State St., Hart, MI 49420.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
www.beaconfh.com
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020