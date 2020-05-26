Thomas Raymond McCumber Sr.
1942 - 2019
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Raymond McCumber Sr., 77, of Ludington, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, Indiana. He was born Oct. 8, 1942, in Ludington, the son of Jesse and Eva (Comstock) McCumber.

Tom retired as service evaluator in 2007 from Harsco Rail where he had been employed for 30 years. Tom was a member of the Western Michigan Old Engine Club where he enjoyed competing in the tractor pulls. He was also a member of the C.B. Club which later became the Migrating Birds Camping Club. In his spare time, Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at their cottage in Whiskey Creek.

On July 24, 1965, at Elbridge Church, Tom married Irma VandeVoorde, who survives him. He is also survived by his son, Tommy McCumber of Ludington; two grandchildren, Austin and Brooklyn; and two great-granddaughters, Averi and Adelyn; his brother, Ed (Maralee) McCumber of Ludington; his sisters-in-law, Flo Purchase of Ludington and Linda (Harry) Nunn of Ohio; his brother-in-law, Mike (Janet) VandeVoorde of Custer; and several nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Frances Lou McCumber; and two brothers-in-law, Fred (Meredith) VandeVoorde, and Arland "Buck" Purchase.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, the United Methodist Church of Ludington. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Interment will take place in the McCumber Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Western Michigan Old Engine Club or to the family.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
United Methodist Church of Ludington
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Memorial service
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church of Ludington
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beacon - Pere Marquette
309 S. Washington Avenue
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 843-2531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
January 22, 2020
We grew up within a quarter mile of the McCumbers. Deepest sympathy to Thom's family.
Terry Williams
Neighbor
December 24, 2019
My deepest condolences to Irma and his family. He will be missed.
David Hall
Neighbor
December 22, 2019
Irma, May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Byron and Julia Miller
Friend
December 22, 2019
So sorry to hear about Tom's passing. What a shock! We will keep your entire family in our prayers.
Donna Vaughn
Classmate
December 14, 2019
Will miss talking with Tom at monthly class luncheons. So sorry for your loss Irma.
Mary Hansen
Friend
December 14, 2019
So sad to hear about Tom....we will miss him &amp; his quirky sense of humor &.Blessings &amp; Prayers for U Irma &amp; your family....PLEASE let us know if theres anything we can do to help out....Love &amp; Hugs Lois &amp; the clas
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lois Yeager-Carr
Classmate
December 14, 2019
Irma & Family,
Enjoyed our many conversations. Our thoughts
and prayers are with you and your family thru
this difficult time.

Aroy & Sybil Brady
December 13, 2019
Sending love and support to Irma and the family in your time of sadness. Please know I am thinking of you. I am so sorry for your loss. God Bless you and keep you.
Ronald Jarvis
December 13, 2019
My wife and myself send our thoughts and prayers to Erma and the family.
Rog & Bev Tanis
Roger Tanis
Friend
December 12, 2019
Sorry to hear of Toms passing. We always had so much fun playing poker with Tom on Vegas night at Whiskey Creek and spending time chatting with him and Irma. We hope she is doing ok! Rest in Peace Tom, you will be missed.
Gary and Kim Brady
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved