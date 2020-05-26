Thomas Raymond McCumber Sr., 77, of Ludington, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, Indiana. He was born Oct. 8, 1942, in Ludington, the son of Jesse and Eva (Comstock) McCumber.
Tom retired as service evaluator in 2007 from Harsco Rail where he had been employed for 30 years. Tom was a member of the Western Michigan Old Engine Club where he enjoyed competing in the tractor pulls. He was also a member of the C.B. Club which later became the Migrating Birds Camping Club. In his spare time, Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at their cottage in Whiskey Creek.
On July 24, 1965, at Elbridge Church, Tom married Irma VandeVoorde, who survives him. He is also survived by his son, Tommy McCumber of Ludington; two grandchildren, Austin and Brooklyn; and two great-granddaughters, Averi and Adelyn; his brother, Ed (Maralee) McCumber of Ludington; his sisters-in-law, Flo Purchase of Ludington and Linda (Harry) Nunn of Ohio; his brother-in-law, Mike (Janet) VandeVoorde of Custer; and several nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Frances Lou McCumber; and two brothers-in-law, Fred (Meredith) VandeVoorde, and Arland "Buck" Purchase.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, the United Methodist Church of Ludington. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Interment will take place in the McCumber Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Western Michigan Old Engine Club or to the family.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com
Published in Ludington Daily News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.