Timothy ‘Tim’ E. McClernan


1963 - 2020
Timothy ‘Tim’ E. McClernan Obituary
Timothy 'Tim' E McClernan

Timothy "Tim" Edward McClernan, retired Sgt., U.S. Army Reserves, of Stevensville, formerly of Hesperia, passed away Jan. 4, 2020 at the age of 56 at Hanson Hospice Center.

Tim was born the second of five boys Jan. 16, 1963 in Duluth, Minn. to Charles and Patricia (Bubacz) McClernan.

TIm is survived by his brothers, Terry (Roni) McClernan and Scott (Kim) McClernan; children, Tim (Missy) McClernan, Amy (Donald) Bosworth, Patty (Bill) Woods and Aaleyah McClernan; grandchildren: Lee Philips, Trinity McClernan, Clair Mottl, Lea and Ayden Bosworth and Emma and Brody Woods; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Patricia and Charles McClernan; and his brothers, James McClernan Sr. and Johnny McClernan.

A memorial service was 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at New Life Church, at 3265 S. Cleveland Rd., St Joseph, with a reception following at the church. Pastor Brian Rumer officiated.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 23, 2020
