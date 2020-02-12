|
|
Tina Marie Galvan-Flores
Hart
Tina Marie Galvan-Flores, 53, of Hart, passed away early Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at home. Tina was born Jan. 30, 1967 in Shelby to Lorenzo and Lucia (Mendez) Galvan. She was raised in Shelby, later moved to Montague and graduated from Montague High School before living in Hart.
Tina is survived by her children, Joshua Lorenzo Galvan, Bianca Lucia Galvan-Rumsey (and son-in-law, Kenny Rumsey), Elijah Christian Galvan-Flores and Israel Galvan-Flores III; her granddaughter, Genesis Lucia Galvan; and sisters, Frances Ann Arangure and Laura Lee Galvan. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Louisa Galvan.
A private funeral mass will be held for Tina. Burial in Hart Cemetery. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2020