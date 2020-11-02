1/
Toni Rumsey
1958 - 2020
Toni L. Rumsey, age 62, of Ludington, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. She was the daughter of Jerry and Sharron (Booher) Tozer, born March 7, 1958, in Fremont and attended Hesperia Community Schools, graduating in 1976.

Toni was married to Eric Norberg and the couple had one daughter, Lisa. Eric would precede Toni in death in 1982. She went on to marry Bill Rumsey Jr. on Oct. 29, 1983 and together they had one son, Michael.

Toni worked for Gerber Products Co. for 27 years in the quality assurance department. She later worked for TrueNorth Community Services in Fremont for five years. Due to poor health she retired and focused more on her love of family and local history. She served on the board of the Newaygo County Museum and Heritage Center for 10 years and then became research coordinator, assisting visitors with answers about family and local history. She loved the challenges and took happiness in helping others.

Early in their marriage, Bill and Toni enjoyed traveling, yet when grandchildren appeared, their time was spent with them. Toni loved she and Bill's families and the get-togethers, and the time with siblings, nieces and nephews. She was happiest with her children and grandchildren. She also loved to make people laugh, especially Bill.

Toni is survived by her loving husband Bill; daughter Lisa (Shawn) Montague and grandchildren Elyse and Sawyer; son Michael (Melissa) Rumsey and grandchildren Kayla, Tyler, Aubrey and Finley; brother Mark (Wendy) Tozer and children Jerry and Mary; sister Dawn (Henry) Zuniga and daughters Celina and Katie; brother-in-law Scott (Theresa) Rumsey and daughters Claire and Isabelle; sister-in-law Robin (Chris) Hren and sons Bryce (Mallory) Herin and Trent Herin and Zak Hren. She is also survived by three stepchildren Brent (Erin Curtice) Norberg and granddaughters Madison, Tyler and McKenzie; Erika (Luke) Jenkins and granddaughters Baylie and Reese; Jennifer (Nathan) Howe and grandchildren Avery and Chase Hoekstra and Clara Howe. Toni was preceded in death by her parents. Jerry and Sharron (Booher) Tozer

Visitation is Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Crandell Funeral Chapel – Fremont Chapel, 7193 W 48th Street, Fremont, MI 49412 from 2 to 5 p.m. Per her wishes, there will be no funeral service or graveside services. A Celebration of Toni's life will take place in the spring of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Toni's passion, the Newaygo County Museum and Heritage Center. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or mail a check directly to: NCMHC, 12 Quarterline Road, PO Box 361, Newaygo, MI 49337 – memo line: in memory of Toni Rumsey. Friends may send a condolence or share a memory with the Rumsey family online at www.crandellfh.com. Arrangements by Crandell Funeral Home – Fremont Chapel. 231-924-0800.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Crandell Funeral Home - Fremont Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Crandell Funeral Home - Fremont Chapel
7193 W 48th Street
Fremont, MI 49412
(231) 924-0800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
November 2, 2020
Bill, I am deeply sorry to hear about Toni. Sending prayers of comfort to you and the family.
Jari Tate
Friend
November 2, 2020
Sending my condolences to her loved ones, she was an especially kind and decent person, who always had a light inside of her, with her smile letting it out. May you be comforted during this hard time, and may the Lord grant you peace.
tim kies
Friend
November 2, 2020
So sorry to hear about Toni. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Deb Claeys
Friend
November 2, 2020
Toni was a dear friend, colleague, and mentor. I am grateful for the time we were able to work together at the museum, as she was always ready to listen, support, and encourage. I will especially miss her laugh and her sense of humor. Most of all, I admire her strength, determination, and dedication to her passion. Generations of researchers will benefit from her legacy and the countless hours she spent in service to the museum.
Jamie Wasilchenko
Friend
November 2, 2020
Deepest prayers and condolences to all .. she came to see me in the hospital January 1982 to bring me a beautiful dress for Lacy .. winter weather was awful and she had a month old herself .. I didn’t get many visitors because of the weather and her visit meant so much to me.. she was a true beautiful person inside and out .. HUGS
Susan Anderson
Friend
November 2, 2020
So sorry for the loss, all the bes to Rumsey famliy and freinds in these difficult times.
Jay Morrison
November 2, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Toni's passing! Our thought are with her family at this sad time!
Michelle Fairchild
Friend
November 2, 2020
So sorry to hear about Toni. What a beautiful soul. The family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Colleen Aslakson
November 2, 2020
Billy and family, we are so very sorry for your loss. Toni was a ray of sunshine whenever we were with her! She will be greatly missed.


Bob and Judy Wildfong
Family
November 2, 2020
Billy, Mark , Dawn and families,
So sorry to hear of Toni's passing. So many fond memories from school especially her smile. Hold those memories close to your heart during this time and in the days to come.
Arlene Anderson Kolbe
Arlene Kolbe
Friend
November 2, 2020
Sending prayers and hugs to the family.
Lisa Elliott
Family
November 2, 2020
Bill and family- my heart goes out to you as you go through this sad time. Toni was an amazing lady and will be missed by many.
Rosy Boucher
Friend
November 2, 2020
A highlight of any work day would be to run into Toni and see that beautiful smile. A hard, caring worker that I knew I could trust with whatever I needed that day. My sympathy to her family and her friends that will miss this beautiful spirit in their lives. Rest in Peace Toni.
Chris Osterman
Coworker
November 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss Toni was a beautiful person, inside & out She had a beautiful smile❣R.I.P. Toni❤Keeping her family in my thoughts & prayers ❤
Julie Cleveland (Dutcher)
Acquaintance
November 2, 2020
Bill and family so sorry for your loss
Mert and Patty Tinkham
Friend
November 2, 2020
Please accept our condolences for your loss. May our Lord grant peace to all the family.
Gary and Lattin
November 2, 2020
I’m so very sorry for your family’s loss. Toni was a wonderful woman and a beautiful soul! I am thankful to have been influenced by her growing up, and count myself fortunate to have known her for the short time she touched my life. Many prayers and deepest condolences for Lisa and the entire family.
Jennifer Follett
November 2, 2020
Praying for Toni’s family and friends.
Toni always had a smile for everyone.
Sandra Earl
Friend
November 2, 2020
Bill and extended Family,
So sorry for your Loss .

Donna M. Hren
Donna M Hren
Coworker
