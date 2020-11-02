Toni was a dear friend, colleague, and mentor. I am grateful for the time we were able to work together at the museum, as she was always ready to listen, support, and encourage. I will especially miss her laugh and her sense of humor. Most of all, I admire her strength, determination, and dedication to her passion. Generations of researchers will benefit from her legacy and the countless hours she spent in service to the museum.

Jamie Wasilchenko

Friend