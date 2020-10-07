1/1
Tony L. Deeds
1942 - 2020
Tony L. Deeds

Shelby

Tony L. Deeds, 78, of Shelby, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at home. He was born May 9, 1942 in Hart, the son of Charles and June (Houghton) Deeds.

Tony was raised in Ferry Township during the summers and attended school in Muskegon. He moved to Oceana County permanently in 1965. He married Jennie (McKinnon) May 28, 1966. He was employed at Gerber Products for 35 years before his retirement.

Tony enjoyed hunting small game. He loved to fish when he was younger. He also enjoyed gardening and cooking and was an avid bird feeder. He was a hobby farmer for many years, raising cattle, sheep and pigs.

He is survived by his wife, Jennie; his daughter, Chris (Arthur) Trevino; grandchildren, Ashley (Lee) Oomen and Trevor Trevino; and great-grandchildren, Jordan Oomen, Macy Oomen and Jaxson Oomen. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation was Monday, Oct. 5 from 5-7 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. The funeral service was Tuesday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m. also at the funeral home with Pastor Paulette Zoulek officiating. Interment in Otto Township Cemetery. A luncheon immediately followed the interment at 8745 W. One Mile Road, Hesperia. Please consider memorials for the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420.

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
