Tony L. Deeds



Shelby



Tony L. Deeds, 78, of Shelby, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at home. He was born May 9, 1942 in Hart, the son of Charles and June (Houghton) Deeds.



Tony was raised in Ferry Township during the summers and attended school in Muskegon. He moved to Oceana County permanently in 1965. He married Jennie (McKinnon) May 28, 1966. He was employed at Gerber Products for 35 years before his retirement.



Tony enjoyed hunting small game. He loved to fish when he was younger. He also enjoyed gardening and cooking and was an avid bird feeder. He was a hobby farmer for many years, raising cattle, sheep and pigs.



He is survived by his wife, Jennie; his daughter, Chris (Arthur) Trevino; grandchildren, Ashley (Lee) Oomen and Trevor Trevino; and great-grandchildren, Jordan Oomen, Macy Oomen and Jaxson Oomen. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation was Monday, Oct. 5 from 5-7 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. The funeral service was Tuesday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m. also at the funeral home with Pastor Paulette Zoulek officiating. Interment in Otto Township Cemetery. A luncheon immediately followed the interment at 8745 W. One Mile Road, Hesperia. Please consider memorials for the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store