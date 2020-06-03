Travis J. Kidder
Hart
Travis J. Kidder, of Hart, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes May 27, 2020. Travis was born June 11, 1971. He was a loving and proud uncle to his nieces and nephews. Travis enjoyed the outdoors and being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jack and Harriette Kidder of Hart; maternal grandparents, Andrew and Melvene Williams of Vicksburg; and nephew, Bryen DeLong of Hesperia.
He is survived by his parents, Terry and Jane Kidder of Pentwater; brother, Trent (Amy) Kidder of Shelby; sister, Jaime Haveman of Fremont; nephews, Kody (Tori) Kidder of Florida, William Kidder and Henry Kidder, both of Shelby and Gabryen DeLong of Fremont; nieces, Rylee Kidder of Fremont, Harriet Kidder of Shelby and Aubriana DeLong of Fremont; great-nephew, Alekzander Kidder of Florida; and many aunts and uncles.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date to be announced. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.