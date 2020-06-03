Travis J. Kidder
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Travis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Travis J. Kidder

Hart

Travis J. Kidder, of Hart, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes May 27, 2020. Travis was born June 11, 1971. He was a loving and proud uncle to his nieces and nephews. Travis enjoyed the outdoors and being with his family.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jack and Harriette Kidder of Hart; maternal grandparents, Andrew and Melvene Williams of Vicksburg; and nephew, Bryen DeLong of Hesperia.

He is survived by his parents, Terry and Jane Kidder of Pentwater; brother, Trent (Amy) Kidder of Shelby; sister, Jaime Haveman of Fremont; nephews, Kody (Tori) Kidder of Florida, William Kidder and Henry Kidder, both of Shelby and Gabryen DeLong of Fremont; nieces, Rylee Kidder of Fremont, Harriet Kidder of Shelby and Aubriana DeLong of Fremont; great-nephew, Alekzander Kidder of Florida; and many aunts and uncles.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date to be announced. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved